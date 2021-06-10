Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.23.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.04. Facebook has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $937.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.