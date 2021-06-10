Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $330.25 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $936.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.