FansTime (FTI) Price Down 5.1% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $992,193.01 and approximately $402,162.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00865020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.40 or 0.08501587 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

