Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.42. 451,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,857,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

