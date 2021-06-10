Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $190,273.86 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

FTHM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $467.89 million and a PE ratio of -95.26.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

