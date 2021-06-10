Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces $0.39 Variable Dividend

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

