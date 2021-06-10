Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,847 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

