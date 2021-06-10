Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $258.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

