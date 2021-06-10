Fiera Capital Corp Has $701,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

