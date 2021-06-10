Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

