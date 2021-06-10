Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,735 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

