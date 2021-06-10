Financial Analysis: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 1.69% 9.80% 4.95% Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34%

89.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.07 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.09 Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.78 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -41.55

Cytosorbents has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 5 13 1 2.79 Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $46.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.53%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Cytosorbents on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

