Financial Contrast: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Gold has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Gold and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.63 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.86 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

U.S. Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Gold and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.52%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -56.54% -54.42% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats U.S. Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

