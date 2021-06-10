Financial Insights Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$15.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

