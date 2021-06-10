Financial Insights Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $440.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

