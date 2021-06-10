Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 8,264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.