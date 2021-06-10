Financial Survey: Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and Fathom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.09 -$9.17 million N/A N/A Fathom $176.78 million 2.69 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -269.92

Fathom has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novation Companies and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fathom has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.17%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -18.58% N/A -42.27% Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68%

Summary

Fathom beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

