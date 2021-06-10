Financial Survey: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

50.9% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SLR Investment and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.05, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and The Korea Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.72 $15.45 million $1.40 13.82 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The Korea Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

