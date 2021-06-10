First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 423,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 155,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 72,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of AME opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.