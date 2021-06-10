First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.