First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,608 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.