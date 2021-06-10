First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

