First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

