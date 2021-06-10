First Horizon Corp Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

