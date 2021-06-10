First Horizon Corp Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

