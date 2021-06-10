First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

