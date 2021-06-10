First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.23. First United shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 9,548 shares trading hands.

FUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First United by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First United by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

