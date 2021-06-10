Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

