Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $84.37 million and $22.74 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00202389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00201290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.65 or 0.01328389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,041.29 or 1.00135175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

