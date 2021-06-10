Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 9,016 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEX stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

