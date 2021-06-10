Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.