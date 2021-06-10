Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FLUX opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $515,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 73,359 shares of company stock valued at $796,681 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

