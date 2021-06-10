Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.74. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 979,881 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.05.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

