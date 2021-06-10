Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $387.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 72.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. 111,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,122. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.