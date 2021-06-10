Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart Sells 33,899 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 401,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

