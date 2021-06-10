Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fox Factory by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Fox Factory by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,381. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

