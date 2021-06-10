FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

