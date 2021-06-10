Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Acquires 699 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,305.94).
Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12. The firm has a market cap of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
