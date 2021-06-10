Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Acquires 699 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12. The firm has a market cap of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

