Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fraport alerts:

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.