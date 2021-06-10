Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.