Frax Price Down 0% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Frax has a market capitalization of $116.14 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,599,734 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.