Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.63

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 128911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,372.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.40.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

