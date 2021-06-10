freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.11 ($26.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNTN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNTN stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.47 ($26.44). The company had a trading volume of 674,656 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.19.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

