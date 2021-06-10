Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard Acquires 700 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.97 per share, with a total value of $24,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,104.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 112,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

