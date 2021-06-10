FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $23.27

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.56. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,516 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

