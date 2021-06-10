Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.62

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 226146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

FJTSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.