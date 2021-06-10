Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,363 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

