Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,387 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 770.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

