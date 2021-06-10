Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,663 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

