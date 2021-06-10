Full18 Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Full18 Capital LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

AMP opened at $260.72 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.