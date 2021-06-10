Full18 Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $289.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

